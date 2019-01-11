KSE-100 index slightly downs

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE 100 index slightly downed by 41.20 points or (-0.11%) closed at 39049 on investors lackluster behavior on Friday. Largely the index remained where it started. The opening bell saw an increase of 26pts with 0.4M shares volume and the second session ended at 41pts down. E&P sector that rallied in the past couple of sessions remained timid throughout the day. Investors maintained cautious view on Oil sector, whereas fertilizer sector jumped significantly on the news of reduction in GIDC by 50%. Resultantly, FFC and FFBL hit upper circuit where other fertilizer sector scrips also showed improved price performance. EPCL saw negative price performance due to the news of fire breaking out at the plant, but recovered to some extent by session’s end. The Index closed at 39,049pts as against 39,090pts showing a decline of 41pts (-0.1% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Pharma (+46pts), Fertilizer (+23pts), Cement (-28pts), Tobacco (-25pts), O&GMCs (-22pts), Chemical (-20pts), Autos (-17pts). Volumes increased from 112mn shares to 123mn shares (+10% DoD). Average traded value however, increased significantly from US$ 33mn to US$ 45.7mn (+38% DoD). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL< SSGC, TRG, PAEL and EFERT, which formed 35% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include FFC (+72pts), HBL (+29pts), SEARL (+22pts), POL (+17pts), and ABOT (+13pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include ENGRO (-46pts), DAWH (-28pts), PAKT (-25pts), MTL (-17pts) and LUCK (-14pts).

