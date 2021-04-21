KSE-100 index sheds 93.24 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) once again landed in the red on Wednesday after a day’s respite with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 90 points, but it managed to sustain the 45,000-point mark.

Trading kicked off on a positive note, however, volatility emerged immediately afterwards and erased the gains.

Weak investor sentiment, coupled with a lack of positive triggers, pushed the index down.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 93.24 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 45,306.54 points.