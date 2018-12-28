KSE-100 index sheds 686 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) downed by 686 points on Friday in panic selling. The index closed at 37,167 points as against 37,853 points showing a decline of 686 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that market nosedived again and touched around 1000 points in the second session. Panic sale was quite evident that saw across the board sale in blue chips HBL, UBL, DGKC, LUCK, ENGRO to name few. Major activity was registered in Banking sector that saw BOP topping the chart with 14.3 million shares, followed by BAFL that saw volumes of 10.8 million shares. Overall, the banking sector saw total traded volume of 49 million shares today out of total market volume of 174 million shares. Political uncertainty added to the negative investor sentiment today that reflected on first session ending 687 points down. The opening of second session showed continuation of decline but with addition of around 105 million volume. Sectors contributing to the decline include E&P (-141 points), Fertilizer (-138 points), Banks (-87 points), Cement (-73 points), O&GMCs (-38 points). Volumes increased from 103.7 million shares to 173.8 million shares (+68 percent DoD). Average traded value also increased by 81 percent to reach $59.3 million as against $32.7 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include BOP, LOTCHEM, KEL, BAFL and PAEL which formed 34 percent of total volumes.

