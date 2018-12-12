KSE 100 index sheds 448 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended down by 448 points on Tuesday due to institutional selling pressure. The index closed at 38,852 points as against 39,299 points showing a decline of 448 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said market opened on a positive note today, but soon entered a bear spell that lasted till session’s end. During the day, the index fell by around 500 points, which was well anticipated considering yesterday’s short spike amidst low volumes. Early in the session, the news regarding removal of ban on high rise construction by Supreme Court caused a stir in Cement and Engineering sector. Resultantly, ASTL traded at upper circuit for some time and remained positive throughout the day, however, heavy selling was observed (apparently from institutional investors). Blue chip banking sector scrips, HBL and UBL traded in red but saw quick spike in last hour in UBL’s rate. Cement and Engineering sectors led the volumes table, whereas among individual scrips PAEL, ASTL and KEL topped the chart. On the whole, Banks, Fertilizer, Autos, E&P, OMCs kept the market under pressure. Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (-134 points), E&P (-80 points), Fertilizer (-67 points), O&GMCs (-48 points) and Power (-42 points). Volumes declined further from 154 million shares to 124 million shares (-20 percent DoD). Average traded value also declined by 12 percent DoD to reach $ 42.1 million as against $ 57.8 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include PAEL, ASTL, KEL, STPL and DGKC reflecting 30 percent of total volumes.

