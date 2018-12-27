KSE-100 index sheds 365 points

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) downed by 365 points on Thursday in diverse trading. The index closed at 37,853 points as against 38,218 points showing a decline of 365 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said market showed all colors in today’s session.

The index opened positive 165 points, went up to 242 points briefly, but went dead after that initial spike. Volumes remained dry throughout the day but picked up pace in the last hour. Last half hour also saw market going tipsy turvy with HBL and BAFL touching lower circuits and a sudden pull back in HBL. Apparently, institutional selling activity added to the negative market sentiments. Early on, E&P sector performed well due to an increase in international crude oil prices.

Later, ANL saw selling activity post confirmation of next hearing date for its restructuring and negative market sentiments by day end only added to the selling pressure. Sectors leading the volumes include Banks (BAFL led the chart), followed by Chemical, which saw increased volumes in both LOTCHEM and EPCL.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (-168 points), Cement (-77 points), O&GMCs (-60 points), Fertilizer (-57 points), E&P (-24 points), Tobacco (+38 points) and Insurance (+16 points). Volumes increased further from 88.6 million shares to 103.1 million shares (+16 percent DoD). Average traded value also increased from $27 million to $32.5 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include BAFL, BOP, ASL, TRG and PAEL which formed 27 percent of total volumes.

Share on: WhatsApp