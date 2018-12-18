KSE-100 index sheds 276 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has lost 276 points as no interest was shown by investors. The index closed at 38,309 points as against 38,586 points the other day showing a decline of 276 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the market had a dull session today with virtually no interest being shown by the investors. The index went down by 382 points, which was caused by blue chip banks, E&P, cement and fertilizer sectors. The volumes registered in all market were an anemic 65 million, out of which KSE100 index totaled 46 million. Stocks that contributed to the decline in HBL, which was rumored to face a loss of Rs12 billion on the back of unscrupulous lending. Besides, bearish outlook on FATF, FTSE rebalancing concerns and doubts on IMF program kept the investors at bay and in fact caused them to book profit. Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (-78 points), Fertilizer (-69 points), E&P (-61 points), Textile (-17 points) and Insurance (-10 points). Volumes declined significantly from 98.5 million shares on Friday to 66.6 million shares today (-32 percent DoD). Average traded value also declined by 41 percent to reach $ 20 million as against $ 33.6 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include BOP, KEL, FFL, UNITY and EPCL reflecting 41 percent of total volumes.

Shares of 354 companies were traded. At the end of the day, 228 stocks closed higher, 108 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 13.9 million shares, gaining Rs0.35 to close at Rs5.53. It was followed by Pak Elektron with 12 million shares, losing Rs0.09 to close at Rs24.81 and Lotte Chemical with 7.1 million shares, gaining Rs0.03 to close at Rs18.42.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Rs106.7 million worth of shares during the trading session, according to data compiled by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan and FCCL reflecting 29 percent of total volumes.

