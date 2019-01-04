KSE-100 index sheds 253 points

Staff Reporter

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell by 253 points owing to lackluster interest on Thursday. The index closed at 37,542 points as against 37,795 points showing a decline of 253 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said market slid again after Wednesday’s onslaught of about 200 points at end.

On Thursday, the market opened with negative sentiment and scant buyers. Volumes remained ultra-thin throughout the day and investors declined to consider blue chips at lower prices compared to yesterday with the anticipation of further declines ahead. E&P sector remained red with the exception of POL for most part of the day, but end of trading session took the price below Wednesday’s closing.

Volumes were mainly seen in TRG, PAEL and DOL which are largely off-board scrips. OGDC saw volumes of around 3 million and heavy selling was observed in the last half hour. Chemical sector, which showed high volume, saw EPCL improving over yesterday, however, major volumes were registered in DOL. Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (-103 points), Tobacco (-38 points), Power (-29 points), O&GMCs (-26 points), Food (-23 points), Fertilizer (+18 points), Banks (+6 points). Volumes declined significantly from 13.6 million shares to 67.8 million shares (-49 percent DoD). Average traded value also declined by 49 percent to reach $ 24.1 million as against $ 47.3 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include TRG, PAEL, DOL, OGDC and BOP, which formed 37 percent of total volumes

