KSE-100 index sheds 189 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday shed 189 points amid low volumes.

The index closed at 40,705 points as against 40,894 points showing a decline of 189 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the market closed in red again amidst low volumes.

Analysts said that week long with low volumes and range bound activity, all courtesy of anticipated interest rate hike, FATF cautions and Dec 15 timeline and international commodity rout causing steep decline in respective prices. Chemical sector came back in the limelight after a pause, led by selling activity in LOTCHEM and EPCL, however, price declines were not significant.

Selling pressure was observed in large cap Banks, Cement, OMCs, Refinery and E&P sectors that contributed to today’s weak performance.

Rollover week for MFS contracts have had an additional negative impact on the stock prices today.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (-46 points), Fertilizer (-45 points), Cement (-30 points), Commercial Banks (-26 points), Refinery (-16 points).

Volumes dipped from 132 million shares to 124 million shares (-6 percent DoD). Average traded value however increased by 1 percent to reach $48.9 million as against $48.3 million. Scrips that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, STPL, LOTCHEM, EPCL and FCCL reflecting 29 percent of total volumes.

