KSE-100 index sheds 150.93 points

Staff Reporter

In line with the preceding session, bears maintained their control over the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as rising Covid-19 cases caused selling pressure across the board.

Uncertainty in the international crude oil market, with oil prices on track for their biggest weekly decline since March, coupled with projections of weak economic data also fuelled the bearish momentum.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, following a positive open, crawled downwards. The downtrend turned steeper when trading resumed in the second half of the session.