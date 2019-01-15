KSE 100 index scores 363 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 of Pakistan Stock Exchange rose to 363.47 points or 0.93% closed at 39,412 on Monday. Market had a positive start of the week, on the back of budgetary measures adopted by the Government due to be announced on January 23rd, 2019.

As per the recent press briefing conducted by Finance Minister, positive impact is anticipated for the stock brokers hinting relief on CGT. Market remained largely positive across the board and buying was observed in Technology, Cable, Power and Chemical sectors. Leading stocks on the volumes chart were PAEL, KEL, TRG and LOTCHEM that covered almost 35% of the total market volume.

The Index closed at 39,413pts as against 39,049pts showing an increase of 364pts (+0.9% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+80pts), Fertilizer (+65pts), Cement (+54pts), Pharma (+39pts) and O&GMCs (+27pts). According to the analysts at Arif Habib Limited, volumes declined from 123.5mn shares to 115.3mn (-7% DoD). Average traded value also declined by 14% to reach US$ 39.5mn as against US$ 45.8mn.

