KSE-100 index rises 230.84 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange turned bullish on Tuesday, as market participants welcomed the status quo maintained by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the monetary policy announcement a day ago.

As a result, the KSE-100 index climbed 231 points and inched closer to the 40,000-point mark.

Earlier, stock trading began with a spike and the KSE-100 index maintained the upward momentum till midday. Afterwards, a selling spree emerged, pulling the market down.

Strong investor optimism following the status quo in the monetary policy helped the market advance in final hours.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 230.84 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 39,863.36 points. A total of 175 million shares were traded in the day. Top contributors to the total volume were Unity Foods (+2%), TRG Pakistan (+1.7%).