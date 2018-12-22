KSE 100 index recovers

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made recovery after significant early day fall owing to reports of UAE announcement for financial assistance.

The index closed at 38,251 points as against 38,236 points showing an increase of 15 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that market oscillated between +251 points and -391 points today that included first session ending in red, however, the start of second session saw robust buying activity on the back of news that UAE is contributing $3billion to Pakistan in support of foreign exchange reserves. First session saw decline in HBL and UBL, besides selling pressure in E&P, Cement, Fertilizer and reflected poor trading volume, below 50 million shares.

The start of second session saw volumes crossing 75 million shares within first 15mins, which went to Cement, Banks, Chemical and Textile sectors mainly. Major volumes were witnessed in Power Sector (KEL), followed by Banks (BOP, HBL). Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (-69 points), Banks (-30 points), Autos (-15 points), Cement (-13 points), O&GMCs (+41 points), Tobacco (+34 points). Volumes declined slightly from 136.7mn shares to 130.3 million shares (-5 percent DoD). Average traded value however, increased by 29 percent to reach $ 48.3 million as against $ 37.4 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, PAEL, EPCL, BOP and LOTCHEM which formed 40 percent of total volumes.

