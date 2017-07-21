KSE-100 index further plunges

Amanullah Khan

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index continued to suffer on the back of volatile political pressures stemmed from Panamagate hearing with a drop of 358 points to close in red at 45058.93 levels here today.

TRG which is in the limelight for the last three trading sessions again rose as volume leader of the day amid depressed market volumes due to persistent uncertain political conditions washing away the benefits the market gains last month.

However the announcement of the Monetary Policy by the new SBP governor on July 22 would likely give a market direction from next week, said market analysts.

Meanwhile the energy based stocks however continue to be the focus on the investors although the international oil prices remain unpredictable for the last two months.

At Present the pil prices rose slightly in the previous session after API reported a build in U.S. crude oil stocks by 1.63 million barrels this week, compared with the expectations for a draw of 3 million barrels. However, participants will wait for EIA’s U.S. crude oil inventories data which is due later today.