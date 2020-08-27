KSE-100 index passes 41,000 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The ongoing rally at the Pakistan bourse continued on Thursday, as well as on the back of strong investor interest, which helped add 219 points to the KSE-100 index and made it power past 41,000 points.

Cement and fertiliser sectors attracted investor interest while exploration and production, oil marketing and automobile sectors saw considerable sell-off.

The index spiked as soon as trading kicked off, however, most of the gains were wiped off till midday. At that point, buying interest revived among investors and the bourse climbed once again to end the session with modest gains.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 219.35 points, or 0.54%, to settle at 41,081.94 points. The Bank of Punjab’s financial results brought its stock price down. The refinery sector faced selling pressure that brought Attock Refinery and National Refinery down after announcement of their financial results on Wednesday.

Exploration and production companies saw selling pressure, however, the trading volume remained the same as in the previous sessions. The banking sector led the volumes with trading in 78.2 million shares, followed by cement companies (74.6 million) and technology firms (59.8 million), the analyst said. Traded value stood at $119 million, down 7% and volumes came in at 545 million shares, up 7%.