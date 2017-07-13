KSE-100 index loses yet another 328 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index which is currently confronted with uncertain political conditions on the back of PANAMA GATE case again plunged by 328 points to close in red at 43792 point levels here on Wednesday. The extra sensitive market had a widespread impact due to political issues which claimed heavily because of heightening political nose yet the noticeable decline in prices also offer an attraction to the potential investors to reap a rich harvest of their investment provided they have the holding powers as the things are bound to take a positive turnaround as soon as the situation comes to normalcy. It may be noted that the rupee which had also suffered a huge impact of devaluation has started to regain as according to market PKR strengthened against the dollar at 105.6/105.8 in the inter-bank market . The currency market has fluctuated regularly in recent months with hefty rises and falls on some occasions. Meanwhile the international oil prices also registered a rally for the second straight session on Tuesday, making a high of US$46.00/bbl after API reported higher-than-expected draw of 8.1 million barrels this week. However, participants eye EIA’s crude oil inventories data later tonight. On the local front amid a low market volume of 215 million all shares K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade of over 19 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were TRG and Engro Polymer with volumes of 14 million shares and over 8 million shares to their credit respectively.

Related