KSE-100 Index loses 462 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw the bears prevail on Friday, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index 462 lower to 42,074.

After touching a day’s high of 42,570 points in the early minutes of trading, the index continued to lose points for most part of the session.

In all, 109.7 million shares worth Rs3.7 billion were traded at the exchange. Stocks of only 303 companies were traded today, of which 81 advanced, 202 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

Investment banks and companies dominated trading with 13.3m shares traded, while technology and electric goods followed with 13m and 12.2m shares traded, respectively.

Volumes were led by:

Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 11.5m shares traded [-4.69pc]; First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd: 10.6m shares traded [+6.30pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 7.7m shares traded [-4.77pc]; Bank Of Punjab: 6.9m shares traded [-0.42pc], and K-Electric Limited: 6.6m shares traded [-2.64pc].