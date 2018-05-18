KSE-100 index loses 432 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained dull while the benchmark index continued to shed points on the first day of Ramazan.

The KSE-100 index closed at 41,870 points after losing 432 points with the overall trend of the market remaining downward with some sideways trading.

Only 56.9 million shares worth Rs2.6 billion were traded at the exchange, and only 71 of the 298 traded scrips gained in value while 209 scrips declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The cement sector dominated trading with 8.16m shares traded, while electrical goods and power generation followed with 7.35m and 5.32m shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by:

Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 7.0m shares traded [-4.96pc]; K-Electric Limited: 4.8m shares traded [+0.82pc]; Dewan Cement Limited: 3.9m shares traded [-4.12pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 2.0m shares traded [-4.15pc], and Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 2.0m shares traded [+0.78pc].