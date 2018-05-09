KSE-100 index loses 312 points in bearish session

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued in the red for the sixth consecutive session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 312 points to close at 44,067 points on Tuesday.

Aside from an early spike which saw the index touch the day’s high of 44,440 points, the index traded in the negative for most part of the day.

Volumes remained dull with only 153.5 million shares worth Rs6.7 billion traded. Stocks of 356 companies were traded at the exchange, of which 83 advanced, 252 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

Commercial banks dominated trading with 22.3m shares traded, while the chemicals sector followed with 18.7m shares.

Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 11.2m shares traded [-1.59pc];

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 8.2m shares traded [+1.35pc]; Unity Foods Limited: 7.9m shares traded [-4.91pc]; Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd: 7.3m shares traded [-5.00pc], and Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 6.3m shares traded [+1.08pc].