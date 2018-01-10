KSE-100 index loses 298 points

Staff reporter

Karachi

The 13-day bull rally at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 298 points to fall below the 43,000-mark.

The index opened higher to test the day’s high at 43,251 before spiraling downwards to touch a low of 42,567 points.

In all, 225 million shares worth Rs9.8 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 366 traded scrips, 132 advanced, 212 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

The technology and communication sector dominated trading by a margin with 45m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: TRG Pak Ltd: 23.5m shares traded [+4.62pc]; WorldCall Telecom: 19.5m shares traded [-5.36]; Pak Elektron: 16.0m shares traded [+4.31pc]; Sui South Gas: 15.7m shares traded [+2.93pc] and Azgard Nine: 8.3m shares traded [+0.33pc].