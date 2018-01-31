KSE-100 index loses 224 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A bearish trend sustained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 224 points to close at 44,233.

The index opened higher and touched a day’s high of 44,615 before mid-day trading cut into early gains and the index slid to a low of 44,081 points. It recovered slightly thereafter to close above 44,200 points.

A total of 282.5 million shares worth Rs9.5 billion were traded at the exchange. While 132 of the 365 traded scrips advanced, 214 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

Technology and communication sector dominated trading with 47.1m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: WorldCall Telecom: 35.4m shares traded [-7.22pc]; Fauji Foods Ltd: 25.3m shares traded [+4.55pc]; Aisha Steel Mill: 18.2m shares traded [+3.47pc]; Lotte Chemical: 17.4m shares traded [+5.68pc] and Dewan Cement: 10.7m shares traded [+5.00pc].