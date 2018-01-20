KSE-100 index gains 598 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 598 points, experiencing a 1.37 per cent increase, to close at 44,179 points.

The index opened higher and continued its upward stride for most of the session touching the day’s high of 44,203 points minutes before close.

In all, 209.5 million shares worth Rs10.75 billion were traded on the exchange. Of the total of 382 traded scrips, 264 advanced, 103 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The cement sector dominated trading with 33.9m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

WorldCall Telecom: 13.0m shares traded [+2.50pc]; Sui South Gas: 12.2m shares traded [+3.53pc]; Dewan Cement: 11.4m shares traded [-4.43pc]; Fauji Cement: 8.0m shares traded [+3.33pc] and TRG Pak Ltd: 8.0m shares traded [+2.79pc].