KSE-100 index falls 27.84 points

Staff Reporter Karachi

The bears staged a comeback in the final session of a short trading week as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 28 points amid profit-booking by investors.

Earlier, trading began on an optimistic note and the market surged nearly 400 points in the early hours. However, selling pressure emerged post-midday and the KSE-100 index plunged, wiping out all the gains.

Late session buying helped erase some of the losses but still, the market closed on a negative note. At close on Thursday, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 27.84 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 46,905.79 points.