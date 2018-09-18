KSE-100 index down by 400 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has fallen by 400 points as gossip of increase in gas prices by the new government were doing rounds.

The market ended at 40,520 from last Friday’s close of 40,920 with loss of 400 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said Pakistan equities fallen as gossip of increase in gas prices by the new government were doing rounds. “Though the news came in post market close (rumors of which prevailed earlier in the market), the government in a bold step has approved higher gas prices in today’s ECC meeting.

Resultantly, the index shed 400 points with Chemical and Fertilizer sectors (-75pts) taking the major hit.

Though the decision to raise gas prices is macro positive (as it will reduce fiscal deficit by 25-30bps), it will hurt corporate profits.

Out of the 49.4 million shares traded in the said sectors, LOTCHEM remained in the limelight trading 23.7 million shares closing -1.59 percent down, while DOL was down 5 percent.

Other sectors that dragged down the index were Cement and Oil & Gas Exploration Companies, chipping away 156 points from the market.

To note, market participation remained dull as investors continued to show concern on economic front. Resultantly traded volumes fell by 7 percent to 145.2 million shares, while value traded was down by 22 percent to $44 million.

