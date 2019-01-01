KSE-100 index declines to 3,405 points

Staff Reporter

The KSE-100 index portrayed a negative return of 8.4% (3,405 points) for the second consecutive year (first time after 1996) during CY18. Average monthly return during the year clocked in at -0.6% with Dec’18 depicting the lowest return (-8.5%) and Jan’18 registering the highest monthly return (8.8%). Average volumes dropped to a 5-yr low (185mn shares, down 22% YoY) whereas average value traded plunged to USD 65mn (down 44% YoY) Chemicals (25mn), Commercial Banks (22mn), Cements (21mn) and Technology & Communication (16mn) led the volumes chart on a sectoral basis. Whereas on a scrip-wise basis, volumes were led by BOP (9.28mn), KEL, (8.85mn), LOTCHEM (8.67mn) and TRG (7.98mn). Negative contributions were led by included E&Ps (-755pts) followed by Cements (-739pts), Automobile Assemblers (-546pts), Banks (-491pts) and Engineering (-334pts). On a scrip-wise basis negative contribution were led by HBL (-653pts) and UBL (-544pts). That said, positive contributions were led by i) FFC (345 pts), ii) ENGRO (221 pts), iii) PAKT (208 pts), iv) BAHL (197 pts), and v) EFERT (152 pts). The market witnessed highest ever net foreign outflows of USD 537mn during CY18TD* (net outflow for the fourth consecutive year) The offloading was witnessed in i) Commercial Banks (USD 263mn) ii) Exploration and Production (USD 148mn) iii) Cements (USD 73mn) iv) Power Generation and Distribution (USD 37mn), and v) Textile (USD 28mn).

