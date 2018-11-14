KSE-100 index declines 158 points on MSCI review

Staff Reporter

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSC) has declined by 158 points owing to MSCI’s review of Pakistani stock.

The index closed at 40,994 points as against 41,152 points showing a decline of 158 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that overnight, MSCI’s review of Pakistani stocks in the index resulted in exclusion of MLCF, LUCK, UBL and HCAR.

Against general expectation of selling pressure in MSCI excluded stocks, market reacted positively.

To the extent that LUCK which briefly traded in red, hit upper circuit amid high volume.

Similarly, UBL saw bids at less than today’s lower circuit amongst the trading desks, but the market saw heavy volumes at much higher price.

Overall, the market remained negative for better part of the day, trading briefly in the green zone going +170 points before touching day’s low of -389 points.

Major contributors were Banking and E&P sector stocks. Cement performed well on the back of lower coal prices, whereas E&P sector bore the brunt of consistently falling crude prices.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (-227 points), Banks (-43 points), Fertilizer (-32 points), Technology (-20 points), Tobacco (-12 points), Cement (+92 points), Pharma (+32 points), Power (+18 points), and O&GMCs (+17 points).

Volumes maintained the level as yesterday at 177 million. Average traded value also remained the same at US$ 51.2 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include STPL, LOTCHEM, TRG, MLCF and PAEL reflecting 52 percent of total volumes.

