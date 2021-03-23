KSE-100 index continues ascent, crosses 45,000 mark

Staff Reporter Karachi

The stock market maintained its upward ride for the second successive session on Monday as it followed developments in domestic, regional and international arenas.

The benchmark KSE-100 index again rose past the 45,000-point mark.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 506.02 points, or 1.13%, to settle at 45,407.33 points.

Among major contributors, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum and Hascol Petroleum hit their upper circuits during the session, whereas Pakistan State Oil and Hubco also contributed to the positivity. Similarly, refinery sector stocks performed well.

Sectors contributing to the performance included exploration and production (+236 points), oil and gas marketing (+88 points), technology (+78 points), power (+44 points) and fertiliser (+43 points).

Individually, stocks that contributed positively to the index included Oil and Gas Development Company (+111 points), Pakistan Petroleum (+101 points), TRG Pakistan (+44 points), Pakistan State Oil (+44 points) and Hubco (+41 points).