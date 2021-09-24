KSE-100 index closes in red

Staff Reporter

In line with its performance during the week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday lost over 200 points. The benchmark KSE-100 index closed in the red with a decrease of 223.36 points or 0.49%, to settle at 45,073.52 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index kicked off trading on a positive note, however, bears soon took charge of the bourse due to the absence of positive triggers that could provide direction to the market.

The index then stayed in the negative territory for the rest of the session. Volumes declined from 443.8 million shares to 369.5 million shares (-16.72% day-on-day). The average traded value clocked in at Rs11.78 billion.