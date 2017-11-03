KSE-100 index closes with 45-point gain

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed almost flattish on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining only 45 points by day’s end to close at 40,499.

The index showed some mixed activity during the initial minutes of the trading session, eventually hitting a day’s high of 40,842 points during intraday trading.

The benchmark, however, could not maintain its momentum and reversed almost all gains near the close of the session.

The market hit its day’s low at 40,353.

A total of 116.5 million shares worth Rs6.7 billion were traded on the broader market. Of the 354 traded scrips, 104 gained in value, 229 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

The communication sector dominated trading with 16.4m shares traded. Volumes were led by: Pak Elektron: 9.9m shares traded [-4.43pc]; TRG Pak Ltd: 9.4m shares traded [-4.73pc]; Azgard Nine: 7.9m shares traded [-6.71pc]; Bank Al-Falah: 5.8m shares traded [-1.99pc] and WorldCall Telecom: 5.6m shares traded [+11.07pc].