KSE-100 gains 593 points

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its rally on Wednesday with the KSE-100 index gaining 593.25 points as the postponement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march helped drive investors’ sentiments.

At the end of the day, the market settled in the green at 45,450.31 points (up 1.32 per cent).

The suspension of protests by the opposition, rupee recovery and “likely status quo in key policy rate announcement this week played a catalyst role in bullish close at PSX”.

The index had increased by 2,671 points (6.24pc) during the last four days, which was the highest increase in a four-day period since April 3, 2020, when the market had gained 3,598 points.

Stocks started the day at 44,857.06 points, which was also the lowest level seen during intra-day trading.

By 2pm, the benchmark index had added 603 points and was trading at 45,460.