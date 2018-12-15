KSE 100 gains 574 points

Staff reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 574 points on Friday as reports of Fitch’s downgrade of Pakistan to B- with stable outlook failed to cause a stir amongst investors.

The index closed at 38,586 points as against 38,012 points showing an increase of 574 points. After posting back to back losses in the past four trading sessions, the Index went up by around 600 points. Sectors contributing positively to the index both in terms of price and volume gains include Banks, Chemical and Cement Sectors. HBL, UBL, LUCK, DGKC, ENGRO contributed positively among the index drivers. Investors sighed relief on apparent absence of foreign selling, which helped maintain positive sentiment throughout both sessions.

Although volumes remained on the low end (below 100M), Investors took bet on anticipation of fresh injection of equity by government institution that is yet to make mark. Sectors contributing to the index include Banks (+151 points), Fertilizer (+134 points), E&P (+83 points), O&GMCs (+37 points), Cement (+28 points). Volumes increased from 84 million shares to 98 million shares (+17 percent DoD). Average traded value also increased by 17 percent to reach $ 33.6 million as against $ 28.7 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include BOP, LOTCHEM, PAEL, SNGP and EPCL reflecting 32 percent of total volumes.

