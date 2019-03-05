KSE-100 gains 210 points

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged by 210 points or (0.53%) closed at 39,749 on Monday. market seems to have taken the path to complete recovery. The concerns of India-Pakistan confrontation are apparently put to rest by the investors, and participation in stock market is also picking pace. Monday’s highlight was BOP’s financial result announcement that declared dividend in addition to high EPS, in comparison with corresponding figures. Total traded volume in BOP was 90.8M (54% of total market volume), while the scrip hit upper circuit. Overall, the banking sector garnered 102M shares, followed by Technology and Engineering (Steel) Sectors. Post BOP’s result announcement, investors took positive bets in other scrips, such as SSGC, SNGP, NETSOL etc. The Index closed at 39,750pts as against 39,539pts showing an increase of 211pts (+0.5% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+118pts), Fertilizer (+58pts), O&GMCs (+44pts), Power (+26pts), Insurance (+19pts), E&P (-25pts). Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the volumes increased from 137mn shares to 168mn shares (+23% DoD). However, average traded value declined by 21% to reach US$ 42mn as against US$ 53n. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include BOP, TRG, PAEL, PIBTL and ISL, which formed 62% of total volumes.

