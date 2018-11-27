KSE-100 gains 123 points

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has increased 123 points on Tuesday as investors unsure to take spots.

The index closed at 40,894 points as against 40,771 points showing an increase of 123 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the market performed not so differently than yesterday and moved between -251 points and +143 points during the day.

Main reason for misperception among Investors has been lack of positive as well as negative triggers that can help the market take a direction.

Financial sector blue chips performed well today, led by UBL which saw a low of 137 but in the end traded close to upper circuit.

Besides Banks, E&P scrips also performed well today both in terms of traded volumes and price.

On the other hand, Cement, Autos and O&GMCs remained on the back burner. Chemical sector has seemingly lost traction with the exception of LOTCHEM, which saw buying activity from foreign investors for the past couple of sessions.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+106 points), E&P (+56 points), Fertilizer (+25 points), Technology (+13 points), Cement (-29 points), Engineering (-20 points), Refinery (-11 points).

Volumes dipped from 135 million shares to 132 million shares (-2 percent DoD). Average traded value also fell by 7 percent to reach US$ 48.2 million as against US$ 51.6 million. Scrips that contributed significantly to the volumes include LOTCHEM, PAEL, UBL, DOL and TRG reflecting 39 percent of total volumes.

Share on: WhatsApp