KSE-100 gains 119.49 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The KSE-100 broke its three-session losing streak to end positive as cement stocks garnered investor attention, helping the index inch closer to the 46,000-point mark.

After a negative start to the day, attractive valuations became the reason for cherry-picking with institutional flow guiding market direction in the green.At close, the benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded an increase of 119.49 points or 0.26% to settle at 45,801.73.

JS Research analyst Danish Ladhani said equities closed positive with the KSE-100 trading in a range of 400 points.

Top volume stocks were EPCL (+2.71%), UNITY (-0.64%), LOTCHEM (+1.47%) and FCCL (+2.72%). In the E&Ps, OGDC (-1.37%) closed in the red zone after OGDC’s block placement on Monday