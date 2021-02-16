KSE-100 extends gains with 492 point rise

Staff Reporter Karachi

The bullish spell continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the last session on Tuesday and the benchmark KSE-100 index notched up gains of over 1,000 points in the past two sessions.

Earlier, trading began with a spike and the market remained on the uptrend throughout the day. Late session buying inflated the gains and helped the market close above the 46,500-point mark.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 492.36 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 46,867.95 points.

Brisk buying was observed in the cement sector for the third day in a row that made a major contribution to the points table. Similar activity was witnessed in steel and technology sectors.