KSE-100 ends almost flat

Staff reporter

Karachi

The KSE-100 index closed slightly lower on Thursday amid investor concern over global equity sell-off and uncertainty about announcements in the upcoming mini-budget.

The market showed signs of nervousness throughout the day with panic selling at some points as the index touched an intra-day low of nearly 500 points. Before the end of trading, the index, however, recovered and closed near the previous day’s level.

Investor concern over weak global crude oil prices, prevailing economic uncertainty in the country and ongoing political noise played the role of catalysts for the bearish trend in the market.

At the end of trading, the benchmark KSE 100-share Index recorded a decrease of 28.05 points or 0.07% to settle at 39,243.89.

Volume charts were again dominated by retail names including The Bank of Punjab (-1.09%), TRG Pakistan (+2.77%) and K-Electric (-2.38%). Cumulative trading in these stocks came in at 28 million shares.

Share on: WhatsApp