ZUBAIR YAQOOB
Market opened on a positive
note, closed the first
session +176pts and went
as high as +347pts. MoC
faced selling pressure,
bringing the index down
and closing +91pts. Sectors
performing E&P and
O&GMCs. Selling pressure,
on the other hand
was largely witnessed in
Banking sector, which
have so far seen massive
rally and faced profit
booking. Cement sector
also saw selling pressure.
Cement sector led the volumes
table with 84.8M
shares, followed by
Vanaspati (53.5M) and
Technology (35.2M).
Among scrips, UNITY
saw volumes of 53.5M
shares followed by FCCL
(31.9M) and MLCF
(18.6M). The Index closed
at 40,732pts as against
40,641pts showing an increase
of 91pts (+0.2%
DoD). Sectors contributing
to the performance include
E&P (+64pts), Food
(+30pts), Insurance
(+21pts), Fertilizer
(+23pts) and Chemical
(+15pts). Volumes declined
from 507.9mn
shares to 416.1mn shares
(-18% DoD). Average
traded value also declined
by 25% to reach US$
97.7mn as against US$
129.8mn. Stocks that contributed
significantly to
the volumes include
UNITY, FCCL, MLCF, FFL
and MLCFR1, which
formed 32% of total volumes.
Stocks that contributed
positively include PPL
(+34pts), BAHL (+30pts),
HUBC (+26pts), EFERT
(+23pts) and OGDC
(+23pts). Stocks that contributed
negatively include
PSO (-27pts), HBL (-21pts),
SEARL (-15pts), KAPCO (-
14pts), and LUCK (-14pts).
KSE-100 close in green
