ZUBAIR YAQOOB

KARACHI

Market opened on a positive

note, closed the first

session +176pts and went

as high as +347pts. MoC

faced selling pressure,

bringing the index down

and closing +91pts. Sectors

performing E&P and

O&GMCs. Selling pressure,

on the other hand

was largely witnessed in

Banking sector, which

have so far seen massive

rally and faced profit

booking. Cement sector

also saw selling pressure.

Cement sector led the volumes

table with 84.8M

shares, followed by

Vanaspati (53.5M) and

Technology (35.2M).

Among scrips, UNITY

KSE-100 close in green

saw volumes of 53.5M

shares followed by FCCL

(31.9M) and MLCF

(18.6M). The Index closed

at 40,732pts as against

40,641pts showing an increase

of 91pts (+0.2%

DoD). Sectors contributing

to the performance include

E&P (+64pts), Food

(+30pts), Insurance

(+21pts), Fertilizer

(+23pts) and Chemical

(+15pts). Volumes declined

from 507.9mn

shares to 416.1mn shares

(-18% DoD). Average

traded value also declined

by 25% to reach US$

97.7mn as against US$

129.8mn. Stocks that contributed

significantly to

the volumes include

UNITY, FCCL, MLCF, FFL

and MLCFR1, which

formed 32% of total volumes.

Stocks that contributed

positively include PPL

(+34pts), BAHL (+30pts),

HUBC (+26pts), EFERT

(+23pts) and OGDC

(+23pts). Stocks that contributed

negatively include

PSO (-27pts), HBL (-21pts),

SEARL (-15pts), KAPCO (-

14pts), and LUCK (-14pts).