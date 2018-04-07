KSE-100 climbs over 580 points in intra-day trading

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Stock prices settled with pared gains at the mid-day break after investors rejoiced the announcement of a massive tax amnesty scheme that the country’s prime minister called a ‘radical economic reforms package’, with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 580 points as trading began on Friday.

The index, a benchmark for market performance, powered past the 47,000-point level with ease, hitting an intra-day high of 583 points or 1.25% to touch 47,144 before profit-booking intervened to drag prices lower. By noon, the index settled at the 46,701 level, still a 140-point or 0.3% increase over Thursday’s closing as euphoria over the amnesty scheme settled. Analysts and brokerage houses weighed in on the announcement of the tax amnesty scheme, which Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced on Thursday during a press conference, calling it a positive for the economy but also issuing a note of caution on the development.

The scheme entails a three-month window for wealthy Pakistanis to whiten their hidden local and foreign assets at nominal rates from two per cent to five per cent.

It also aims to increase the existing narrow tax base through incentives and tax cuts.