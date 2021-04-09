KSE-100 breaches 45,000-point mark

Staff Reporter Karachi

The stock market continued its recovery on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 index recouping another 445 points on last trading day of the week as positive macros once again helped the index surpass the 45,000-point mark.

The trading began with a spike and the market remained on the uptrend throughout the day.

Extensive buying inflated the gains after trading resumed in the second half and helped the market stay in the green territory.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 445.12 points, or 0.99%, to settle at 45,186.48 points.

Refinery sector stocks performed well on expectations of policy approval by the Petroleum Division.