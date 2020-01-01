KSE-100 bags 665 points

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

First day of 2020 started with a bang and contributed +665pts to the Index. During the session, the market went up by 809pts. Buying activity was observed across the board especially in Banks and Cement sectors. KEL saw highest trading volumes of 119M shares, which was on the back of fuel adjustment recently announced by NEPRA. Trading volumes also increased significantly over the day to 330M shares, with the index crossing 41,500pts level. Power sector led the volumes with 121M shares, followed by Technology (30.2M) and Vanaspati (26.6M). Among scrips, KEL led the table followed by UNITY (26.6M) and FFL (17.5M). The Index closed at 41,400pts as against 40,735pts showing an increase of 665pts (+1.6% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+277pts), Fertilizer (+93pts), E&P (+74pts), Cement (+46pts) and Inv Banks (+32pts). Volumes increased from 177.1mn shares to 330.7mn shares (+86% DoD). Average traded value also increased by 14% to reach US$ 52.1mn as against US$ 45.7mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, UNITY, FFL, AVN and TRG, which formed 55% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include HBL (+90pts), UBL (+74pts), ENGRO (+64pts), POL (+45pts) and MCB (+36pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include PAKT (-33pts), HUBC (-9pts), SHEL (-6pts), JLICL (-3pts), and APL (-1pts).