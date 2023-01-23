KSA’s principled stance

SAUDI Arabia on important matters, especially Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has always represented aspirations of the entire Muslim world that is seriously concerned and angered over relentless Israeli atrocities against Palestinians spanning over many decades.

On the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud once again emphatically made it clear that his country will not normalise ties with Israel in the absence of a two state solution with the Palestinians.

Given the clout of Saudi Arabia, Israel has a greater interest to normalise relations with the Kingdom.

Through this, the Jewish state also wants to get legitimacy of its inhumane actions in occupied Palestinian territories besides greater acceptance in the Muslim world.

Hence latest statement by the KSA’s Foreign Minister would definitely have shattered their dreams and given much needed encouragement to the oppressed Palestinian people.

Saudi Arabia continues to adhere to Arab Peace Initiative espoused by Late Saudi King Abdullah as the mainstay to formalise relations with Israel.

This initiative calls for complete Israel withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967 including the Golan Heights, a just settlement of the Palestinian refugee question and recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

In exchange for those measures, the member states of the Arab League had committed to declare an end to Israeli-Arab conflict and establish normal relations with Israel.

Paying no heed to it, successive Israeli governments have been continuing with their brutal policies of land confiscation, illegal settlement and inflicting immense sufferings on the Palestinians, depriving them of their fundamental rights.

Every passing year proves to be bloodier for the Palestinians than the previous one. In current situation, there should not be any peace deal or normalisation with Israel as doing so will amount to rubbing more salt on the wounds of Palestinians who have remained steadfast and resilient in their struggle to get a separate homeland for themselves.

The so-called champions of human rights should fulfil their responsibility and deliver justice to the poor Palestinians.

The Israeli leaders should be tried under war crimes for their atrocities committed in Palestinian territories.