KSA package to guarantee country’s prosperity: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Saudi economic package is a precious gift for Pakistan as it will prove guarantee of prosperity of the country.

Talking to various delegations which called on him here on Sunday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed the hope that due to Saudi investment, Pakistan will get rid of problems of load shedding and unemployment.

He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has set new example of brotherhood with Pakistan. Pakistan has been paved on path of prosperity which is unbearable for our enemies, but we will defeat them on every front, he added.

The Governor Punjab further stated that we will make Pakistan country of Allama Iqbal and Quid-e-Azam in true letter and spirit and Prime Minister Imran Khan is translating national manifestations into reality.

He said that due to honesty and good governance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the global community is moving close to Pakistan and investment is coming.

Chudhry Sarwar said that it is without doubt that Saudi Arabia always stood by Pakistan especially during time of need and every child of country is proud of Pak-Saudi friendship.

In every difficult time, Saudi Arabia always helped Pakistan and we are taking long term steps to permanently solve crisis, he added.

The Governor Punjab said enemies are making anti-Pakistan propaganda because they are unable to digest progress of country but they will not succeed in their propaganda.—INP

