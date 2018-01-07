KSA organizes ‘importance of education’ walk

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Spreading the message and importance of education and peace, the representatives and volunteers of Khyber Students Association (KSA) organized a walk titled ‘Importance of Education’ in Landikotal on Saturday. The KSA president Muhammad Yasir Shinwari, senior representative Roman Afridi, general secretary (University campus) Junaid Shinwari accompanied by a large number of students and civil society members held a walk from Bacha Khan square in Landikotal bazar.

The walk participants had banners inscribed with words of peace and the value and power of education and knowledge. The walk participants chanted slogans in favor of their demands and the importance of education. Talking to the participants of the walk Junaid Khan Shinwari said, education was the right of every individual. He demanded the authorities to ensure quality education for tribesmen of Landikotal like the other cities in Pakistan.

Misal Khan Shelmani also addressed on the occasion and said the tribesmen of Landikotal were the peaceful citizens of Pakistan and have equal right to get education. He urged the parents to send their children to the schools to educate them so that they could play their vital role in country development, peace and prosperity. He said development and a prosperous life was not possible without education.