KSA not allow outsiders to perform Hajj: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday warned strict action against those trying to mislead the intending pilgrims about issuing hajj visas for performing upcoming hajj this year.

In a video statement, he said the Saudi government has not issued any Majamla visa or granted Hajj quota to Pakistan or its embassy for performing the upcoming hajj.

The people spreading baseless rumours that Saudi Arabia had issued Majamla visas to Pakistan, would be dealt with strictly.

He said Hajj was a sacred religious obligation for which good health, having sufficient expenditures of travelling were must for an intending pilgrim.

The Saudi government in consultation with the leadership of Islamic world had decided that only 60,000 nationals and residents of Saudi Arabia would perform hajj this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

And no one from outside Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony of hajj this year. —Agencies