KSA lures investors

SAUDI Arabia has launched an ambitious programme which it hopes will attract $427 billion in investment in the industrial and logistics sectors, as the country bids to reduce dependence on oil. To kick-start the 12-year programme, Gulf State announced the signing of 37 agreements worth $55 billion with foreign and local investors at a ceremony attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The magnitude of the programme is a clear manifestation that the Kingdom has concrete plans and the will to implement them as part of diversification of the economy. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision, the brainchild of Prince Mohammed, that aims to diversify its economy which has been heavily dependent on oil prices. KSA has been endeavouring for diversification through its nine developmental plans but the pace was reportedly slow. However, there is a marked improvement now as MBS is taking personal interest to facilitate the private sector to help achieve goals of the vision through prompt intervention by way of legislative environment, competition and attracting big international companies to enter Saudi market and raise the level of efficiency of the private sector. The focus is understandable given the fact that the oil market remains volatile most of the time and young and educated labour force is growing, requiring the authorities to take steps to safeguard national economic interests and provide job opportunities to people. Success of the programme would secure economic future of the Kingdom and that is why MBS, who is considered to be energetic and assertive, is fully resolved to implement it through regional and international collaboration. The government plans to invest $27 billion in 2019 and 2020 on industrial development programme offering investment opportunities in mining, industry, logistics and energy sectors. This is three times more than the allocations in the previous budget which speaks volumes about determination of the Kingdom to carry out diversification plan rigorously.

