KSA-Israel rapprochement & beyond

Tariq Niaz Bhatti

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in an interview, published in Atlantic, talked about recognition of Israel’s right to exist and extolled the prospects of diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. His vision indicates a major shift in Saudi thinking, and those of Israel’s immediate neighbours in the Middle East (ME). This interview has come in the wake of rapidly evolving geopolitics of the region. Lifting of UN sanctions against Iran in 2015, ongoing war in Syria, instability in Iraq, widening Shia-Sunni divide, unrelenting extremism and growing economic and military cooperation between Iran and Russia seems to have worked towards this mega change.

Ben Gurion concept of “Operant Conditioning” of hostile Arab neighbours remained a key to subsiding the existential threat to the Jewish state since its inception. Upon creation, Israel needed manpower and weapons. Defunct Soviet Union took this chance to create a friendly state in the ME by allowing massive immigration of Jews from its buffer states and funnelled much needed arms for its immediate defensive needs. Following Truman Doctrine, US helped Israel grow as its watchman in the ME effectively restricting the Soviet Union influence to Syria only. Israel fought three major wars with its neighbours and added much needed space like entire West Bank to its territory. It managed the internal uprising of the Palestinians using brute force with the unswerving support of US. Today most of its neighbours have accepted its right to exist.

Post 1979 Iran stands opposed to US presence in the Gulf and existence of Jewish State. Under new regime, Iran’s animosity with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is multilayered involving political and religious issues like custodianship of two holy mosques and enforcement cum export of Wahhabism in the region. Repression of Shia majority population in Bahrain on the behest of KSA is another contentious issue. Israel consider Iran an existential threat due to its support to proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Alevite Shia minority government of Syria. Israel considers Iran’s nuclear and missile program specifically aimed against it. Prince Mohamad views as shared in his interview points towards Iran as regional bully trying to undo the regional peace with global implications. Prince Mohammad perceptions of Iran has brought both KSA and Israel on a common platform of resisting the regional hegemony under the auspices of the US In the growing thaw in KSA-Israel relations, the US will have an additional benefit of checkmating the expanding influence of Russia, a revisionist power in US perception, in the region.

KSA and Iran animosity has religious overtones too. Wahhabism v/s Shia theocracy has over the years infected most of the poor Muslim states of the region specially Pakistan. Religious extremism facilitated most violent clashes between the opposing ideologies in and outside the region. Pakistan own war against the religious extremism is more than two decades old. Foreign ideologies and sponsorship both official and private has turned the country into a battlefield. Pakistan’s Operant conditioning of extremists is ongoing and the effort to cleanse the country is extracting a heavy toll on men and material. Moreover, Pakistan has also dispatched 1000 troops to KSA for training and advisory missions as part of bilateral security pact. Their overall size and future employment in defending KSA against Yemeni incursion is not clear.

Prince Mohammad vision of the region points towards a fresh realignment in the regional geopolitics. Emerging KSA-Israel rapprochement with most likely delayed settlement of Palestinian issue, will pose serious challenges to the entire region and Pak-KSA relations. This has brought India in the loop as is evident from KSA allowing Indian Airlines planes to overfly its airspace to connect with Tel Aviv. Indian Premier Modi visit to KSA in April 2016 saw major bilateral economic breakthroughs. Viewing the Indo-Israeli cooperation both in economic and defense fields, the recent alignment will further strengthen the India’s economic involvement in the ME region and may dwarf the Pakistan’s solitary military cooperation with KSA by a wide margin. Violent struggle between Wahhabism and Shia theocracy is going to widen in the years to come.

Pakistan will continue to be its most favored battlefield due to its poor economic performance, exploding population, massive illiteracy and lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan. Under Israeli advisors and trainers, India has changed tactics to suppress the Kashmiri freedom struggle by using weapons like pallet guns and talks of cross border surgical strikes. This change of tactics bears an Israeli footprint as was extensively employed by Israelis against the Palestinian protesters within Israel and across border. In the wake of emerging realities Pakistan need to reconsider its foreign policy initiatives in the ME keeping its national interests foremost. Towards this, economic revival under able economic managers will be the first stepping stone.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.