KSA inclusion in CPEC to benefit entire region

Peshawar

Former diplomats and international relations experts here Thursday termed visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) highly successful and maintained that inclusion of Kingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA) in CPEC would benefit people of the entire region. Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Rushtam Sha Mohmand told APP on Thursday that visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to KSA would help produce very positive results in days to come besides further bolstering of bilateral cooperation in all major sectors including economy, investment, trade, energy, oil, gas and defense etc.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relations are deep-rooted with strong religious, cultural and historical bonds that would further cemented after historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The former ambassador said it was the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to any country after assuming the Government, saying red carpet welcome to PM Khan has showed how much Pakistan was important for the Kingdom.

He said Saudi Govt can help Pakistan on economic and financial issues especially in energy, exploration of natural resources, energy, construction and infrastructure development. He said expressed the hope that Saudi Govt would reciprocate the good offer regarding inclusion in CPEC and make direct foreign investment in our country located in very strategic geographic location in South Asia.

He said Pakistan was a very rich country in term of natural resources and assistance of KSA in gas and oil’s exploration technology would be highly welcomed. ‘Whenever a new Government was formed in our country its first priority was to further develop bilateral relationship with KSA,’ he said. Shah said Saudi Arab was facing security related challenges in wake of difficult situation in Syria, Iran and Yaman and Pakistan’s assistance in defense and security issues are very meaningful for the oil rich country.

The former ambassador said a large number of expatriates Pakistan are serving in KSA by playing vital role in its development, saying Saudi Govt knew their importance in their country economic development. Professor Dr Abdul Rauf Khan of Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that visit of PM Imran Khan remained highly successfully as evident from the fact that Jaddah city has been decorated with Pakistani flags on his arrival besides opening of the holy mosque ‘Khana Kaaba’ for worship for our Prime Minister and his delegation.

He said Saudi Arabia was a very important Muslim country with strong economic base and can help us in revival of our economy by making direct foreign investment in above sectors. Whenever difficult situation comes on Pakistan such as conflicts or natural disasters, KSA had always copme for our help while Pakistan had never disappointed Saudi’s brothers and sisters in difficult situations in the past. He said inclusion of Saudi Arabia in CPEC would give added strategic advantage to Pakistan and make the region a hub of trade and investment. ‘Saudi Arabia was well aware of Pakistan’s security power and the latter can help the former in defense related issues immensely.’ Rauf Khan said Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with Iran also and Islamabad can play constructive role in bringing both these brotherly muslims countries closer.—APP

