Saudi authorities arrested 13,931 people from July 13-19 for breaching residency, work and border-security regulations, according to a report published by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday. A total of 7,667 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,108 were held for attempting to illegally cross the border. A further 2,156 were charged with labor-related issues. The report showed that among 874 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 79 percent were Yemeni and 18 percent Ethiopian. A further 85 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and nine were held for abetting violators. The Saudi Interior Ministry said that anyone facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including through the provision of transportation or shelter, could be jailed for a maximum of 15 years, fined up to SR1 million ($260,000), and have their property confiscated.—AN