KRs’ organizes medical camp

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Providing health facility at the doorstop to the locals of Landikotal, the Khyber Rifles (KRs) in collaboration with the directorate of health services organized a free medical camp at Government High school Abdul Ghafoor Khan village on Thursday. According to the security forces health team, some 1323 patients, including 390 male, 488 women and 445 children suffering from various diseases, were examined and provided necessary medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, 104 Wing commander Lieutenant colonel Shahid Niaz said the main aim of setting up the camp was to provide initial health facilities to those poor locals who cannot afford medicines.

