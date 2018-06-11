KPT takes every possible step to achieve its goals: Chairman

Karachi

Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Rear Admiral Jamil Akhter has said that KPT is taking every possible step to achieve its goals.

He said this while exchanging views with Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair during a meeting at Governor House, said a statement issued here recently.

The Chairman said that the importance of KPT will further enhance after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and measures are being taken in advance in this regard, he added.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on the occasion said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has an important role in national economy.

The Governor said that KPT is the gate way to Pakistan which is playing a vital role in promotion of economic and trade activities in the country.

Muhammad Zubair said that KPT experts are rendering an important national service in the shape of secure trade via sea routes.

He said that KPT has more than 100 years long history and its expansion is a national duty. The KPT has a bright future, he added.—APP

Japan economy set to rebound

Tokyo

Japan’s economy has moved past a rough stretch that ended a two-year run of growth, with forecasts pointing to renewed expansion as global demand regains traction.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.6% on an annualised basis in the first quarter, according to revised data released, as a weaker reading of private consumption offset a stronger one for capital investment.

That missed the median forecast of economists.

The downturn, partly caused by soft global demand, has probably passed, said Tomo Kinoshita, chief market economist for Nomura Securities. “Looking forward, we are more optimistic about the US and EU, and that should help Japan’s exports regain momentum, and that should drive the overall economy,” Kinoshita told Bloomberg Television.

Private consumption remains soft – and an obstacle to the Bank of Japan’s goal of generating 2% inflation.

It fell 0.1% during the first quarter, the revised data showed on Friday, but that was the result of an upward revision to the fourth-quarter figure to growth of 0.3%.

Export growth, capital investment and the tightest labour market in decades have yet to turn into the kind of robust wage gains and consumer spending that could fuel 2% inflation.

“In principle, Japan is an export-driven economy, but domestic demand isn’t following through,” said Hiroaki Muto, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. “The problem is that disposable income isn’t rising.”

Capital investment has been on the rise for more than a year, but at a slow pace.

The first-quarter result was revised higher to an increase of 0.3%, up from a preliminary reading of -0.1%.

While economic growth is poised to resume, it is expected to be slower than the 1.7% achieved in 2017.—Bloomberg