KPT registers surge of 5.28pc in cargo handling

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Karachi Port has registered a surge of over five percent in cargo handling as it stood at 27.198 million metric tons of dry, bulk, liquid and containerise cargoes during the period July-December of the current financial year 2017-18.

According to Karachi Port Trust (KPT), a total of 27.198 million metric tons of cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last six months (July-December) of the ongoing financial year 2017-18, as compared to 25.83 million metric tons of cargoes for the same period of last year, registering an increase growth of 5.28 percent in cargo handling.

Similarly, the container handling has registered an increase in momentum at the Karachi Port to 1.107 million of Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers were handled during July-December 2017-18 as compared to 0.967 million TEUs were handled during the last year.

The breakup shows that the exports cargo handling during July-December was recorded an increase of 14.86 percent at 5.525 million metric tons of cargoes as the Karachi Port handled 4.810 million metric tons during the same corresponding period of last year.

The imports cargoes showed a slide increase of 3.09 percent at the Karachi Port. The port handled about 21.673 million metric tons of imported cargoes as compared with the same period of last year’s 21.024 million metric tons. The overall cargo handling increased at Karachi Port and reflects favourable export-oriented policies of the federal government.

The ships arriving at the Karachi Port remained on the higher side as a total of 1066 vessels have been arrived and handled the loading and discharging activities of the cargoes during the period of July-December of the current financial year 2017-18.